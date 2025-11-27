Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7%

Elevance Health stock opened at $338.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

