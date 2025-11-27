Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7%

Elevance Health stock opened at $338.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

