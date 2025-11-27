MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,900 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

MAI Capital Management increased its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in IonQ were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in IonQ by 2,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,496.53. The trade was a 45.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,896. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Stock Down 0.4%

IONQ stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.