ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,665 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of ExlService worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ExlService by 14.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 6.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $39.82 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

