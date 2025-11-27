Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,636 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicell worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $6,218,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 496,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 171,116 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $5,635,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $4,394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $129,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,212.25. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.9%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

