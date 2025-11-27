MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLSK. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 145.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

CLSK stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

