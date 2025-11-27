JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 238,940 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $147,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $283,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Trimble by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trimble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.27 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,747,880.50. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,770. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,798 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.