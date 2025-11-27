BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Define Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $130.40 on Thursday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.