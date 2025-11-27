Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 6,421 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,764,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

