Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,258,000 after buying an additional 271,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Shares of GEV opened at $590.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.13 and a 200-day moving average of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

