GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $545.56 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $489.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $560.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

