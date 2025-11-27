GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 787 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Copley Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.69 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

