GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,764,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.58.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

