GM Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

