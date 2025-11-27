GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $488.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.