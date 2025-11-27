Kiltearn Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,503,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,400 shares during the period. Vale makes up approximately 2.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vale by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 2.7%

VALE opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.82. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.