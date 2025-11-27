GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 271 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $36,014,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $614.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $608.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.