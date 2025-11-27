GM Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

GM Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

