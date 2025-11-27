CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 7.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

