iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stock Position Lifted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,811,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

