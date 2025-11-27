Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $241.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

