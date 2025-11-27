Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $444.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.53. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

