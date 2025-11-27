Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 18,852 Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6,188.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,371,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,033,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

