Inceptionr LLC Acquires 8,231 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,210,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,502,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,370,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after buying an additional 315,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,623,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Ball by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,669,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,709,000 after buying an additional 124,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.