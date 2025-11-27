Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to Hold at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.05 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $3.60 price objective on Coty in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Coty Price Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Blazewicz purchased 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,310.60. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Coty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

