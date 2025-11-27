OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 5.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 110,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.