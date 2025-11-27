Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Foresight Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,547 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 3.6% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in HDFC Bank by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,765,000 after acquiring an additional 254,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $19,366,000. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $19,753,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%.The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

