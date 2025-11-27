William Blair Initiates Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

