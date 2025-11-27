City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Upgraded by Dbs Bank to Moderate Buy Rating

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

City Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. City Developments has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

