Inceptionr LLC Buys New Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.19, for a total transaction of $2,251,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 275,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,630,599.59. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total transaction of $47,230.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,230.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,330 shares of company stock worth $9,932,319 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.69.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.75 and its 200 day moving average is $257.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

