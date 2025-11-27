Inceptionr LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $157.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $178.45.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

In related news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,524.46. This trade represents a 31.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,911 shares of company stock worth $4,588,187 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

