Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.