Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWFL shares. Zacks Research raised Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Tuesday.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Norwood Financial stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $263.56 million, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.82%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.77%.

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

In other news, Director James Shook acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,009.30. This trade represents a 368.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Norwood Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Norwood Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 92,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.