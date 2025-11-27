Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,820,287 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,523 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $105,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,738 shares of company stock worth $7,252,098. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.8%

HPE opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.