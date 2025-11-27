Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.690-9.890 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $260.42 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

