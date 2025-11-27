Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Issues Earnings Results

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 19.65%.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

POLR opened at GBX 525 on Thursday. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 340.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 533.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.36. The firm has a market cap of £503.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POLR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 560 to GBX 640 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 510 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 630.

Polar Capital Company Profile

