Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.6667.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Quantum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.64.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Quantum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.610–0.410 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quantum by 337.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Quantum by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Quantum by 428,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

