Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $951,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $949,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,052,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 495.9% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $148.60 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $150.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

