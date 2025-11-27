Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Textron worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after buying an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,188,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,153,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,470,000 after acquiring an additional 279,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.