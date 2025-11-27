Critical Comparison: AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and AA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.42 billion 0.87 $113.30 million ($0.05) -380.20 AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidelis Insurance and AA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 1 5 4 0 2.30 AA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $21.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than AA.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and AA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance -0.56% -0.94% -0.18% AA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats AA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

