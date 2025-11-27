Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $42,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Redburn Partners set a $28.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.