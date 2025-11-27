Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,608 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF $MMTM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 484.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance

MMTM stock opened at $291.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $205.02 and a one year high of $298.69. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.94.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

