Liberman Jeffery Sells 20,121 Shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 20,121 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $55,131.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 418,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,054.52. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of EVC stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.The company had revenue of $120.63 million during the quarter.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $366,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 73,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entravision Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

