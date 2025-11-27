9,913 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 752.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

