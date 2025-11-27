Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 198.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $304.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares in the company, valued at $51,096,492.30. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $263,279.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,285.80. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,672 shares of company stock worth $25,174,655. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.87.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

