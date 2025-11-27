Maia Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.