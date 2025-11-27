4,045 Shares in Ferguson plc $FERG Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ferguson by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,266,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,249 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FERG opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.23. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $256.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In related news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $1,134,382.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,886.18. The trade was a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,940.67. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

