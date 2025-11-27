Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

