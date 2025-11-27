Inceptionr LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $535.16 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $572.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

