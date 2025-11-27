Inceptionr LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $535.16 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $572.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
