Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $75,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8,318.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

