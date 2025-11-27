Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $82,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

